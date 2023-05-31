Future Named Trap Music Museum’s 2023 Trapper Of The Year

Future has been considered trap music royalty for almost a decade and now the Trap Music Museum is bringing that title to life. The 39-year-old will be crowned their Trapper Of The Year at an upcoming event.

Hendrix beat out 21 Savage, GloRilla, Latto, and Kodak Black for this year’s fan-voted award. With his victory, the GRAMMY winner will be the guest of honor at the June 8 ceremony. He will receive a custom Trapper Of The Year ring from Ice Box Jewelry and a special exhibit to commemorate this accomplishment.

The “March Madness” rapper follows Moneybagg Yo who won back in 2022. T.I., the Trap Music Museum’s founder, will be present to honor his previous collaborator, who coincidentally released the track “Super Trapper” back in 2017 on his self-titled LP.

This recognition follows a major year for Future. He released his ninth studio album I Never Liked You back in April 2022, which was home to the GRAMMY-winning hit “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems. I Never Liked You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, sold 222,000 album-equivalent units, and was certified platinum by the RIAA a little over six months after its release.

The hitmaker sold his publishing catalog back in September 2022, with the specific terms of the deal including the 612 songs he’d written and recorded from 2004 to 2020. With this agreement, he garnered between $65-$75 million. “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” Future said in a statement.

“I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”