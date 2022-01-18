Geechi Gotti Crowned Best Battle Rapper Of 2021

The Ultimate Rap League recently honored the best competitors and moments in battle rap with their annual recap ceremony, with west coast rep Geechi Gotti being named best battle rapper of the year following a string of dominant showings in 2021. The criteria that helped determine the winner included each rapper’s strength of schedule, their impact, best moments, strength of material, overall consistency, and live performance, with Geechi topping three out of the six categories.

Having won URL’s Ultimate Madness 3 tournament and received part of a $150,000 prize put up by Drake, as well as an earned victory over respected veteran Loaded Lux, the now three-time Champion of the Year continues his reign atop the battle rap circuit. However, he is closely followed by a list of contenders with their eyes on the throne, most notably Eazy The Block Captain, who fell just short of the top honors, but like Gotti, also received the highest marks in three of the judges categories.

The Philadelphia native had an impressive calendar year, with a strong outing against Bronx wordsmith Chess, and memorable performances against fellow battle rap stars like T-Rex and K. Shine. Coming in third was Tsu Surf, who increased his output in comparison to the previous year, earning rave reviews for his battles against lyrical foes John John the Don, Calicoe, and Nu Jersey Twork. Rounding out the top five of the Champions of the Year rankings were Ultimate Madness 3 runner-up Rum Nitty, who finished in fourth, and rising star A. Ward, who was slotted at fifth on the list.

Check out the full list of rankings for URL’s Champions Of The Year below.

1. Geechi Gotti

2. Eazy The Block Captain

3. Tsu Surf

4. Rum Nitty

5. A. Ward

6. Chess

7. DNA

8. Danny Myers

9. Loso

10. Real Sikh

11. Tay Roc

12. Ill Will

13. Bill Collector

14. B Dot

15. Ave

16. Mackk Myron

17. Madflex

18. Lu Castro

19. JakkBoy Maine

20. T-Top