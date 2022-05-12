Ghostface Killah Gets His Own Day In New York City

As Ghostface Killah celebrated his 52nd birthday, the legendary rapper was honored by the City of New York with his own day. May 9 will officially be considered Ghostface Killah Day, awarded by Mayor Eric Adams at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the rapper’s new coffee shop, Killah Koffee in Staten Island.

“There’s so many people coming out here seeing a performer, a young person who grew up here who lived in public housing and went to public school, and now is able to have a business out here; just coming back to the community. That’s what it’s all about,” Adams said during the shop’s opening ceremony. “So, we just want to say, thank you. Thank you for reinvesting.”

Ghostface added, “I love each and every one of y’all for coming. God bless,” expressing that he felt “grateful and humbled.”

Killah Koffee ain't nothin' to mess with! Proud to join Staten Island's own @GhostfaceKillah to celebrate this new small business in the heart of Shaolin. pic.twitter.com/ZzqPYWStzv — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 9, 2022

Gary Perone—Executive Vice President and General Manager of Staten Island Entertainment, which owns the Staten Island Ferryhawks baseball team—honored Ghostface with a team hat and jersey while revealing that they’ll be naming part of the ballpark Shaolin Alley in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan’s contributions.

Killah Koffee initially began as an online-exclusive shop over a year ago, ahead of their new brick-and-mortar location.

The Wu is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of Wu-Tang Forever and will embark on a tour with Nas later this year.