Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem Player

Ghostface Killah performs live during Tribeca TV: Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 25, 2019 in New York City.

Ghostface Killah is gearing up to drop a brand new album only on Stem Player. According to Hypebeast, the “Sun God” will partner with the company to give fans two variations of his unnamed LP.

Fans can buy the Cream version — which includes a five-track adaption of the LP — for $240, while the Black version — which includes ten songs — is priced at $360.

Along with the exclusive music, fans of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan emcee will gain access to “Video documentaries, direct meetings with the crew, and exclusive concerts,” as per the official Stem Player website.

Additionally, before the mysterious LP’s release, Ghostface and SP are offering a free stream of a track entitled “6 Minutes” on the official website, allowing fans to test out the digital device’s sound isolation capabilities. The track will be free to stream until Tuesday (Jan. 10), and the Stem Player itself is set to ship in Feb. 2023.

Ghostface Killah attends the “ Wu-Tang Clan : Of Mics And Men” premiere during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theater on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tony Starks’ exclusively released album will follow the blueprint set forth by Kanye West’s Donda 2, which is currently in the middle of a lawsuit.

Ye is currently being sued by Boogie Down Productions, with the controversial artist being accused of sampling KRS-One’s song “South Bronx” for his track “Life Of The Party.” TMZ reported that the production company never allowed West to utilize the song for his exclusive release.

Boogie Down’s suit is looking to obstruct further use of their song in the Ye track and wants the artist to fork over any of its profits.