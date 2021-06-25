Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, GZA To Hit The Road For ‘3 Chambers Tour’

Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon have revealed plans to hit the road together for the 3 Chambers Tour. During the 24-date tour, the trio will perform cuts from their respective solo debuts: Liquid Swords, Ironman, and Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. The tour will kick off on Oct. 1 at the Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis, MN, and end on Dec. 18 with a finale show at The Vogue in Indianapolis, IN with stops in between taking them around the country.

During the Wu-Tang Clan’s initial wave of solo albums, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, Liquid Swords, and Ironman were acclaimed as the best of the bunch and have each gone on to be regarded as undisputed classics in their own right. With over 25 years having passed since their respective release dates, these three bodies of work have stood the test of time, with multiple generations of rap fans able to appreciate their greatness.

Can’t wait until October to catch GZA, Ghostface, and Raekwon live? They’ll also be joining their fellow Wu members for a performance at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on Aug. 13. The crew will be joined by the Colorado Symphony, Outkast legend Big Boi and DJ Chris Karns.

Check tour dates below. Tickets are now on sale at each venue.

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN (Skyway Theatre)

October 2 – Sauget, IL (Pop’s)

October 3 – Fort Wayne, IN (Piere’s)

October 16 – Denver, CO (The Fillmore)

October 20 + 22 – Chicago, IL (Concord Music Hall)

November 5 – San Francisco, CA (Warfield Theatre)

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl)

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA (NOVO)

November 19 – Rochester, NY (Main Street Armory)

November 20 – Boston, MA (House of Blues)

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA (Franklin Music Hall)

November 22 – New York, NY (Terminal 5)

November 26 – New Haven, CT (College Street Music Hall)

November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH (TBA)

November 28 – Portland, ME (TBA)

November 30 – Norfolk, VA (Norva)

December 1 – Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore)

December 2 – Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

December 3 – Baltimore, MD (Baltimore Soundstage)

December 4 – Greensboro, NC (Cone Denim Ent. Center)

December 5 – Atlanta, GA (The Tabernacle)

December 16 – Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

December 17 – Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)

December 18 – Indianapolis, IN (The Vogue)