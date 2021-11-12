Ghostface Killah Wants To Do A Joint ‘Six-Song Project’ With Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic’s widely anticipated debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, hit the streets on Friday (Nov. 12) and it is a delightful, masterful ode to 70s soul and funk. Following the duo’s release of their first single, “Leave The Door Open,” fellow lover of R&B and soul, rapper Ghostface Killah tapped into his Pretty Toney persona with an unofficial remix.

The brief albeit hilarious tribute premiered on Ebro In The Morning on July 14. Ghostface is heard on a call with his lady, rapping, “Isley Brothers on repeat (turn it up)/I got the food still warm so let’s eat/Champagne, Mary Jane/Cute face, thick frame/Tattooed on your ass so say my name.”

Now, with the album available in its entirety, the Wu-Tang alum revealed he wants to do a joint effort with Silk Sonic. In an interview with HipHopDX, the Staten Island native expressed, “Those are my beats right there. Those are the beats they’re supposed to call me on and get on. You not supposed to leave me out of here. When I see Bruno, I’ma tell that n***a that you can’t leave me out of that s**t like that man.”

The Ironman rapper continued, “I never hit them up because, first of all, it’s hard to get in touch with these guys. You can’t even DM them. They won’t see it unless they follow you. I wish I could get to them and talk to them and be like, ‘Yo let’s do s**t. Let’s do a six-song project just for the f**k of it.’ It’s music now. Let’s just do it. I’m ready for it.”

Ghost has already proven this is an easy challenge for him since he dropped a full R&B project in 2009 entitled Ghostdini: Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City. The 14-track LP—which happens to be his favorite project in his catalog—features him rapping over soulful beats alongside John Legend, Raheem DeVaughn, Lloyd, Ne-Yo, Estelle, and more.

Catch a groove with the visual for Silk Sonic’s hit “Leave The Door Open” below.