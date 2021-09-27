Ghostface Killah Reveals Executive Producers Of Upcoming ‘Supreme Clientele 2’ Album

Ghostface Killah performs onstage during It's Time For Hip Hop In NYC: Staten Island at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on August 17, 2021 in the Staten Island borough of New York City.

Ghostface Killah is the latest rapper to revisit a seminal body of work in their catalog with a sequel. The Wu-Tang Clan member has announced that his new album, Supreme Clientele 2, will be dropping in February 2022.

According to the Staten Island native—who personally revealed the news with a post on Reddit’s r/hiphopheads page—the album will be executive produced by Kanye West, as well as Mike Dean and Producer Plug Uni.

Ghostface Killah shared that Supreme Clientele 2 is executive produced by Kanye West & Mike Dean. The album should be coming in February 2022. I’m so hyped for this. pic.twitter.com/JONsthKCl9 — Dedee ? (@thoughtfulbae) September 26, 2021

In 2020, Ghostface initially shared his plan to release a sequel to Supreme Clientele. Those plans were delayed until now, and likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other unforeseen factors. However, if Supreme Clientele 2 is able to come close to duplicating the magic that was captured on the original, the wait will be well worth it. The album is not only considered one of Ghostface’s best, but also one of the greatest long-players of its time. The involvement of Kanye West—whose production on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint album was inspired in part by the sonics of Supreme Clientele—could find the boardsman returning to his sample-based roots, making for what should be a cinematic meeting of the minds once the project officially drops. Kanye, who currently has his hands in various production pots, including his work on forthcoming projects from Fivio Foreign and Pusha T, recently lent his talents to Abstract Mind’s project and has a playlist of unreleased music in the works.

Although Supreme Clientele 2‘s release date is months away, fans can check out GFK performing cuts from the original as he and fellow Wu members GZA and Raekwon embark on their ‘3 Chambers’ Tour, which kicks off on Oct. 1st. Check the full list of tour dates below.

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN (Skyway Theatre)

October 2 – Sauget, IL (Pop’s)

October 3 – Fort Wayne, IN (Piere’s)

October 16 – Denver, CO (The Fillmore)

October 20 + 22 – Chicago, IL (Concord Music Hall)

November 5 – San Francisco, CA (Warfield Theatre)

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl)

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA (NOVO)

November 19 – Rochester, NY (Main Street Armory)

November 20 – Boston, MA (House of Blues)

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA (Franklin Music Hall)

November 22 – New York, NY (Terminal 5)

November 26 – New Haven, CT (College Street Music Hall)

November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH (TBA)

November 28 – Portland, ME (TBA)

November 30 – Norfolk, VA (Norva)

December 1 – Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore)

December 2 – Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

December 3 – Baltimore, MD (Baltimore Soundstage)

December 4 – Greensboro, NC (Cone Denim Ent. Center)

December 5 – Atlanta, GA (The Tabernacle)

December 16 – Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

December 17 – Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)

December 18 – Indianapolis, IN (The Vogue)