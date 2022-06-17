Givēon Adds New Dates To His Give Or Take Tour

The voice that keeps on giving, Givēon, has announced his next set of tour dates ahead of his full-length debut album Give or Take.

His North American headline tour will be kicking off in Philadelphia at The Metropolitan Opera House on August 16 and will traverse through major cities across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and Oakland, Calif., with its last stop in Toronto on October 19th. The nine-week-long concert run follows the conclusion of his European tour FROM THE FIVE SIX TWO, which just ended on June 8th in Germany. On Friday (June 17), he added an additional date for New York City, Boston, Nashville, Toronto, and Montreal.

The Give or Take Tour will also introduce fans to opening acts Fana Hues, Jenevieve, RIMON, and Saleka in select cities. Givēon has been prepping fans for the forthcoming album as he dropped catchy singles “For Tonight” and “Lie Again,” giving supporters just enough time to learn the lyrics ahead of the tour. Also, the Long Beach native will most likely be expected to perform a few of his popular singles from his EP compilation When Its All Said And Done … Take Time like “All to Me,” “Heartbreak Anniversary,” and “Still Your Best,” to name a few.

According to Epic Records, the Grammy-nominated and RIAA platinum-certified artist entered the Billboard Top 200 at No. 5 for his compilation album, which marked Givēon’s first top-10 position on the chart. The stand-out release also made No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album moved 32,000 units garnering over 43 million streams in under a week. His beloved singles “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “Like I Want You” also landed at Numbers 30 and 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

Givēon’s Give or Take album drops next Friday (June 24). Check to see if Givēon is coming to a city near you below.

The Give Or Take Tour Dates

8/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

8/17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

8/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

8/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall **Newly Added

8/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

8/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

8/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues **Newly Added

8/26 – Richmond, VA @ The National

8/27 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

8/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

8/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

8/31 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/2 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

9/3 – Miami, FL @ The Oasis

9/4 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

9/8 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

9/9 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

9/10 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

9/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

9/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

9/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound **Festival Date

9/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/21 – Seattle, WA- The Paramount Theatre

9/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

9/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

9/25 – Denver, CO- The Mission Ballroom

9/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

9/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

9/30 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/2 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/4 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Theater

10/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room At Old National Centre

10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works **Newly Added

10/11 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

10/12 – Pittsburgh , PA- Stage AE

10/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/17 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS **Newly Added

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY **Newly Added

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY **Newly Added