GloRilla Says She Hates That Money Man Mentions Her In New Song “Saweetie”

GloRilla, who has been very positive about her body, has made it known that she doesn’t like the mention of her name in Money Man’s new song “Saweetie.” The song, which hails from his 2023 project Red Eye, names a few women who rap besides the “Tomorrow 2” rhymer.

“Brown skin bi**h, she feelin’ on my chest, she look like Saweetie/My unc’ still cookin’ dope up in the kitchen, bumpin’ Jeezy,” Money Man raps before saying, “Skinny bi**ch inside my DMs, she remind me of GloRilla/I had drew down on a fan, but he only wanted a picture.”

On Sunday (March 26), GloRilla discovered the song and asked her Twitter followers, “Hey guys what song is this ????????????????” before adding, “I hate it.”

Hey guys what song is this ???????????????? I hate it https://t.co/GHH08BXHSm — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) March 26, 2023

GloRilla has decided to be nothing but uplifting about her body since 2022 comments were made about her weight and being thin. Since then, the Memphis star has been calling herself “Thick” every chance that she gets.

In December she tweeted out, “What great day for a thick Ｂ!ＴＣＨ like me to walk around thick af again,” and just last week she said, “If don’t nobody else see dat I’m thick as a mf I do. I guess dat makes me the only person dat don’t need glasses.”

Check out a montage of Glo deeming herself “thick” below.

Glorilla thick as a mf and she knows it ? pic.twitter.com/AHcq3K7qA1 — Jes ? (@westsideglo) March 23, 2023

None of the other rappers mentioned on the track have spoken out yet about Money Man’s lyrics.

When a user tagged the Cleveland rapper to tell him that he’s being a troll on Sunday (March 26), the “LLC” rhymer responded, “I fw big glo [laughing emoji].”

