Latto Teases New GloRilla Collaboration

GloRilla attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.; Latto attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

GloRilla and Latto are delivering their holiday gifts early, as the two have teased their new collaborative effort slated to release on Friday (Dec. 2).

“FRIDAY!! @gloTheofficial [twins emoji],” an excited Latto tweeted with a photo of the two rappers on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

The two last worked together on Glo’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” remix, which also featured JT and preceded the Memphis rapper’s latest collaboration with Cardi B on “Tomorrow 2.” The original “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and the latter appear on Glo’s debut EP Anyways… Life’s Great.

Glo and Cardi B recently blazed the 2022 American Music Awards stage as they performed their collab live for the first time.

Big Glo and Big Latto both had a stellar year, as Latto not only won Song Of The Year for “Big Energy” at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, but is also nominated for a 2023 Grammy. Glo is also nominated for a Best Rap Performance Grammy following her big win for Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The southern belles arguably had two of the biggest songs in Hip-Hop this year.

The single-woman’s anthem “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and No. 11 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. “Big Energy” also had great reception this year, as it debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100 — making it Latto’s highest charting song to date, as well as the longest-charting solo female rap song on the Billboard chart.

Latto performed the “Fantasy”-sampled song with Mariah Carey at the 2022 BET Awards.

As of now, a snippet of GloRilla and Latto’s forthcoming track has not been released, but fans can take a listen to their new song on Friday.