GloRilla Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In “No More Love” Video

GloRilla has released the fifth music video from her debut LP Anyways, Life’s Great… for her single, “No More Love.”

In the Diesel Filmz-directed visual, Big Glo reflects on her past from the stoop. Posted up with her girls, the Memphis-bred rising star recants friendships and romantic relationships that no longer serve her.

In the guerrilla-style video, the 23-year-old walks through her old neighborhood in the middle of fall as she raps the chorus. “Sometimes, I just sit back and just wonder, ‘What’s my purpose here?’/ I need an answer ASAP ’cause I’m gettin’ a lil’ nervous here,” she spits. “If they can’t see your worth, you got to let ’em know they worth is here/ And they can’t see me bar for bar, them bi**hes get no service here/ But, tryna make ’em happy, I forgot about my own peace/ He tried to let me hold a Glock, but, bae, I got own piece.”

YouTube

The single hails from GloRilla’s critically acclaimed album which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart. This year alone, the “Tomorrow 2″ rapper has been nominated for a 2023 Grammy for her infectious smash-single “F.N.F.” She’s also embarking on her first headline tour next year, Anyways which has already sold out.

“I’M CRYING RIGHT NOW!! THANK Y’ALL SO SO MUCH!! My 1st tour went on sale today & ALREADY SOLD OUT,” GloRilla wrote on Instagram after it sold out in one day. “GloRidaz I can’t wait to see y’all at the #AnywaysLifesGreatTour (Denver & Chicago stay tuned! we moving to a bigger room!)”

Watch the music video to “No More Love” above.