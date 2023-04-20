GloRilla And Producer Facing Lawsuit From OG New Orleans Rapper Over “Tomorrow”

GloRilla, her producer Macaroni Toni, and label CMG have all been named in a lawsuit by ’90’s New Orleans rapper Ivory “Mobo Joe” Paynes of Dog House Posse.

The MC is claiming that the Memphis rapper and her team have sampled unauthorized parts from his seasoned song “Street of the Westbank” for her hit single “Tomorrow.”

Per TMZ, Mobo Joe says Glo and Toni did not ask for permission to sample his track. On March 18, the NOLA rhymer tweeted out a clip from Glo and Cardi B‘s video to “Tomorrow 2” with emojis indicating that he was suspicious about the song.

Reportedly, Mobo Joe is claiming that a few of his song’s instrumental elements can be heard in “Tomorrow” such as the piano, cello and drums. Joe’s lawsuit names GloRilla, Macaroni Toni, Collective Music Group, Warner Chappell Music and Sony/ATV Music as defendants.

The Mobo Records boss is respected as a legend in the city of New Orleans for creating a label that housed famed NOLA acts including Lower Level Organization, Ruthless Juveniles, and Dog House Posse. He’s also worked with local legends like Ricky B, Cheeky Blakk, MC Spud and the late great Tim Smooth, according to an interview he did with The New Pittsburgh Courier in 2021.

“I had a lot of people came up to me after I started my label and was like, ‘Man, you give us the opportunity to go on and start our own businesses and our own label,'” he told the outlet. “These were people that I never met or knew and when I met them, that’s some of the things they would tell me. I guess my business ethics had a lot to do with my label being successful.”

Dog House Posse released their album Dope Gets No Heavier on Mobo Records in 1994, which included the track in question. Listen below.

GloRilla dropped “Tomorrow” in July 2022 under Collective Music Group’s compilation album Gangsta Art and two months later Cardi appeared on the remix. The Bronx rapper is not named in the lawsuit, per TMZ.

“Tomorrow 2” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and even went on to earn a certified RIAA gold plaque in November 2022.

Listen to “Street of The Westbank” above and revisit GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” below.