GloRilla Unveils ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’ 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated rapstress GloRilla will be hitting a city near you in 2023 on her inaugural Anyways, Life’s Great… U.S. tour with a few special guests. The 16-city stint will kick off in Charlotte, NC and conclude in her hometown of Memphis, TN — date unconfirmed. The headlining tour follows the release of her EP of the same name.

Big Glo shared the news on her Instagram Thursday (Nov. 17). “SO EXCITED!! I’m going on my VERY FIRST TOUR!!!” she wrote. “Get the presale code when you join my Discord [gorilla emojis]. Presale starts 11/17 @ 10AM local time. Public on sale Friday, Nov 18 at 10AM Local. BIG GLO & GANG EM COMING TO UR CITY !”

Fans can purchase tickets here.

GloRilla, née Gloria Hallelujah Woods, announced her first major tour following the news of her 2023 Grammy nomination for debut single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

“The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy,” The CMG artist rotenone Twitter in celebration of her accomplishment. “WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL.”

GloRilla has continued to gain support from her musical peers and a few Hip-Hop vets. Nas recently showed his love to Glo two-minutes and 40 seconds into King’s Disease III‘s bonus track, “Til My Last Breath,” where he raps: “I’m applying pressure, I see why she prеssed/When she with me she GloRilla, F.N.F.”

“I love that so much, Nas is a big legend for real,” Glo told TMZ in response to hearing her shout out on the Queens rapper’s song. “That’s super big. Like I never in a million years.”

Mary J. Blige also showed public support for the 23-year-old during her Good Morning Gorgeous tour where she rapped lyrics to the viral single.

“But I’ma tell you something about these tears of mine,” MJB said while on stage. “These are tears of joy because I ain’t got to go through no more bullsh*t. I’m f-r-e-e, f**k ni**a free, that mean I ain’t gotta worry ’bout no f**k ni**a cheating.”

Glo reposted the clip on her IG Story with the caption: “Love me some Mary.”

Ahead of Glo’s big Grammy nom, she won the Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in October. The “Tomorrow 2” rapper just dropped her debut album Anyways, Life’s Great… on Nov. 11.

Check out 2023 tour dates below.

JANUARY 2023

27 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

28 Atlanta, GA – Hell at the Masquerade

30 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio

31 Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

FEBRUARY 2023

01 Phoenix, AZ – Aura

03 Las Vegas, NV – Hakkasan

08 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

09 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

14 Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Other Side

16 Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

20 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

22 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

23 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

24 Philadelphia, PA – The FoundrY

25 Washington, D.C. – Union Stage

TBA Memphis, TN – TBA