GloRilla And Yo Gotti Address Fan Throwing Water During Club Hosting Gig

A recent booked club appearance for GloRilla took a turn for the worst when fans assumed the CMG artist would be performing her hit songs.

On Wednesday night (Feb. 8) at Complex Oakland in Calif., fans became frustrated when GloRilla began exiting the venue without giving them a show. One woman began yelling and then threw a drink on the Memphis rapper as she walked by. It was also alleged that the lady spat on Glo, which the “F.N.F.” artist has denied.

There seemed to be a mix up as to whether Glo was actually booked to perform or just give a “walk through” at the venue.

According to the club promoter, Con B, the $30,000 contract signed between him and Glo’s team guaranteed a performance and “Not hosting. Not a walkthrough.” He now wants his money back.

Ahead of the booking, he promoted Glo’s appearance as, “She will be performing live… Not hosting. Not a walkthrough. She will be performing live in Oakland, [Calif.] tonight,” on his IG story. See below.

However, Yo Gotti and the Grammy-nominated artist begged to differ. The CMG boss made it clear that his artist is worth way more than $30K for a performance at some club.

“30k to perform,” he wrote under The Shade Room’s post about the altercation. “U must booked lil Glo NOT Big Glo #CMG.” Gotti then followed up by posting an Instagram clip of a sold-out GloRilla show and what that crowd looks like. See above.

GloRilla also addressed the situation, making it clear that was she booked to host, but not to perform.

“No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self,” she tweeted before addressing having a drink thrown on her.

‘I’m so mad dat I can get sued for slapping you ho*s !! but you ho*s still can get slapped bi**h.”

No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) February 9, 2023