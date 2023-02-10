GRAMMY Museum To Celebrate ‘Music In Our Schools Month’ In March

The GRAMMY Museum will be giving back to students this March in a major way. Kicking off its Music In Our Schools initiatives, the educational institution will provide the “ultimate destination for all things music education” including a learning hub, Music Educator Award, bootcamp, and more.

From March 6-10, the museum will launch the In The Schools Festival, which will provide students with a free event celebrating music and music education in Los Angeles. Each day will feature artist performances along with engaging, educational panels, workshops, and clinics by artists and other music professionals. Throughout the festival, students will have access to valuable resources such as lesson plans and study guides curated by top practitioners across the broad spectrum of music and music education, free of charge.

The Museum will also introduce The Learning Hub starting later this month, which will be a free, online resource available for students to view music education-related content. The Hub will provide and continue to update videos on vocal coaching to even score careers through music on its Collection website.

This year, Texas choir director Pamela Dawson will be awarded the Music Educator Award, which was initially created to acknowledge and celebrate a passionate music teacher that makes an impact in their students’ lives. The honoree will receive a $10,000 grant for themselves along with a matching grant for their school.

Starting March 13th, the Museum will launch its six-week Industry SESH for adults and students, who have an interest in learning the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources surrounding songwriting, music production, music business, and artist development. The Museum will also partner with the Musician’s Institute to facilitate weekly workshops throughout March that will include the courses: Creating Ableton Live Loops and The Drum Set; World Beat Rhythms and a Pop Lyric Writing Workshop.

Chuck D and Lorrie Boula speak during Conversation with Chuck D at The GRAMMY Museum on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This Summer, the Museum will also launch the GRAMMY Camp from July 16-22 for high school students. There will be eight courses offered taught by music professionals and guest industry professionals. The camp will give valuable insight into a successful career in music.

Per a press release obtained by VIBE, this year’s GRAMMY Museum Music in Schools Month will “draw attention to the broad spectrum of educational programs,” with the objective of “eliminating the financial burden to access music education and fostering the next generation of music’s creators and leaders.”

For more information on all that is to come this March from the GRAMMY Museum’s educational initiatives, visit the Museum’s official website here.