Grammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More Take Home Major Wins

Jazmine Sullivan poses with the awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album 'Heaux Tales' in the press room during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

After postponing the annual ceremony for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 64th Grammy Awards aired live with a sense of normalcy on Sunday night (April 3). Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, music’s biggest night was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and featured performances by major artists like H.E.R., Justin Bieber, Nas, John Legend, Lil Nas X, and more.

Before the cameras rolled and award presenters ran through the names of nominees, this year’s Grammys Premiere Ceremony welcomed dozens of artists to the club of winners taking home a golden gramophone. Among the award winners were artists who earned the first Grammy trophy of their music career. R&B’s Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. picked up R&B honors. Silk Sonic racked up two of the Big Four wins and Jon Batiste took home the coveted Album of the Year honor.

See the list of R&B, Hip-Hop, and gospel artists who took home a gramophone last night. See the full winners list on the Grammys’ official website.

Silk Sonic – Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song

Silk Sonic had what the industry would call a “clean sweep.” Though Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are both Grammy winners individually—with 11 wins for Bruno and 4 for Anderson—as a collective, they took two of the Big Four categories with Song and Record of the Year plus Best R&B Song and Performance for their debut single, “Leave The Door Open.” Before accepting their award, they did a hilarious little two-step at their seats. D’Mile, the song’s producer, dedicated the win to his mother who passed on Wednesday (March 30).

Questlove – Best Music Film

Adding to the growing list of awards for the acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Questlove now counts six total Grammy Awards in his career after taking the Best Music Film category during this year’s ceremony. Last Sunday (March 27), he took home the Oscar for Best Documentary.

“It just hit me that we haven’t really given much spotlight to what matters in the film — the beautiful artists who performed there,” he expressed in his Grammy Award acceptance speech before naming the artists who performed at the 1969 Harlem Gospel Festival explored in the documentary.

Jon Batiste – Album of the Year, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media, Best Music Video

With 11 nominations for this year’s award ceremony, Jon Batiste earned five awards for his most recent musical works. His eighth studio album We Are won Album of the Year. One of its singles, “Cry,” won the Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song. His other song, “Freedom,” won the Best Music Video category. His work on Soul, the music for the Pixar animated film, received the Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media award.

“You know, I believe this to my core,” he said as he received the Album of the Year award. “There is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor…The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most.” He acknowledged his fellow nominees and dedicated his win to real artists and real musicians.

Lucky Daye – Best Progressive R&B Album

“I’m tryna be sexy, but I’m crying on the inside,” Lucky Daye joked when giving his acceptance speech for his first Grammy win with his EP, Table For Two. He reflected on his journey as an artist from being homeless and even nearing the point of giving up. As news of his win hit social media, a photo surfaced from his 2005 audition on American Idol, and now as a 36-year-old, he also recently scored his first entry to the Billboard Hot 100 with “Over.” He continued, “to see it happen and to feel it, that’s real to me because I really put my life into this.”

Baby Keem And Kendrick Lamar – Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem’s won the first Grammy Award of his career for Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties” featuring his big cousin, acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar. A dapper Keem accepted the award solo on stage in his hometown of Las Vegas. The 21-year-old artist was up for five categories total, including Best New Artist.

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for this moment tonight,” he started off, before thanking the women that raised him and his team. “Thank you, everybody. It’s a dream,” he said as he exited the stage.

Jazmine Sullivan – Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance

The Academy finally got it right. Jazmine Sullivan is now a two-time Grammy winner for the best R&B album of 2021, Heaux Tales. The one everyone was rooting for took the stage in shock as H.E.R. excitedly gave her a hug and all other attendees offered a well-deserved, standing ovation. “[This album] ended up being a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time. That’s what I’m most grateful for. So, shoutout to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful,” she graciously stated.

The second single from her impactful album, “Pick Up Your Feelings” tied with Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” for Best R&B Performance in the pre-show telecast.

Doja Cat And SZA “Kiss Me More – Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Doja Cat and SZA won the Best Pop Duo Performance category for their chart-topper “Kiss Me More.” Together, they accepted the award wearing pink gowns and glowing smiles.

“I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life, thank you, everybody,” shared Doja Cat as she rushed to the stage to accept the honor. Her collaborator beat her to the stage on crutches. Doja continued, “SZA, you are everything to me you are incredible you are the epitome of talent you are a lyricist are everything…say something, give them something.”

“Thank you to my mama, thank you to God,” responded SZA before passing the moment back to the Planet Her performer. “I am glad you made it back in time.”

“Da*n,” Doja Cat added holding back tears. “I like to downplay, but this is a big deal” as she moved into a full-on cry. “Thank you, everybody. Be safe, take care.”

CeCe Winans – Best Gospel Performance/Song, Best Gospel Album, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Gospel legend CeCe Winans took home Best Gospel Performance/Song for her single, “Never Lost.” Her studio album Believe For It won Best Gospel Album while her single of the same name won Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Black Coffee – Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

The South African international DJ took home the award for his album, Subconsciously. He accepted the award with his eldest son and thanked fellow producers David Guetta, Pharrell, and the artists on his album. “I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world,” he said before thanking his team. “And heal some souls and help people go through whatever they’re going in life.” This is his first Grammy award.

H.E.R. – Best Traditional R&B Performance

The singer-songwriter was unable to accept her award during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony as she prepared for her Grammys performance. She racked up her fifth Grammy with her latest studio album, Fight For You.

Kanye West – Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song

West’s Donda single, “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby took home Best Melodic Rap Performance. His other track, “Jail” featuring Jay-Z, won the Best Rap Song category.

Andra Day – Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Not only did Day star as Billy Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, she also appeared on the film’s soundtrack. Her Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media win marks her first Grammy Award. Upon learning of her win, Day headed to Instagram and shared a photo of the category she won. “thank You God,” she wrote in her post’s caption with praying hands and a green heart emoji. “grateful for y’all @leedaniels @salaamremi #billieholiday.”

Tyler, the Creator – Best Rap Album

Two years after winning the Best Rap Album category with his album, IGOR, Tyler took home the award once again for his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost.