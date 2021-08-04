Grandmaster Flash Says Dr. Dre’s New Album Will “Change The Game”

It appears that Dr. Dre has a new project in the works and according to Grandmaster Flash, it is one that will shift the sound of rap music moving forward.

Following a visit to Dre’s studio, the pioneering DJ and founding member of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five shared a photo of himself and the legendary producer on social media, with a caption describing what he had heard during his stay.

“Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite,” wrote the 63-year-old icon in the post’s caption. “I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB he takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!! Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre”.

While Dr. Dre, 56, has yet to confirm or deny Flash’s account that new material is on the way, according to the tea leaves, an album from the Aftermath Records founder is all but certainly in the developmental stages, if not entirely completed. For instance, longtime Dre collaborator ​KXNG Crooked previously spoke on the time he “walked in his studio and saw 146 songs on a big ass list,” while this past January, Aftermath in-house producer Dem Jointz posted a photo of himself in the studio with Dre, The D.O.C, and others on Instagram, with the caption, “And We Back!!”

With Eminem speaking on recently swapping songs with Dre, and the Compton legend stepping into the booth on multiple occasions this year, it’s not far-fetched that a proper follow-up to Dre’s 2015 release, Compton: A Soundtrack, could be arriving any day now. As far as possible guests that could appear on the record, artists that have confirmed hitting the studio to work with Dre in recent years include Nas, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ron Isley, Quavo of the Migos, Conway The Machine, Xzibit, KXNG Crooked, The D.O.C., and Jayson Cash, with producers Battlecat, DJ Quik, DJ Pooh, and Fred Wreck also in the fold.

While only time will tell if we’ll actually get a new album from Dre, but with all the buzz and the whirlwind of rumors surrounding the mystery project, we certainly won’t be complaining if this news turns out to be true.