Griselda Announces 10-City U.S. Tour

Griselda Records’ Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher will be embarking on a tour beginning later this spring. Dubbed the Claires Back Tour, the 10-city run will kick off in Chicago on May 10 and include stops in Rochester, N.Y., Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The Bufallo reps plan to co-headline each show on the tour, which will also feature special guest Doe Boy. This will be the trio’s first time together onstage since 2020.

News of the tour comes on the heels of a string of recent releases from the Griselda camp. Westside Gunn dropped his double album Hitler Wears Hermes 8 in 2021, while Conway The Machine dropped his long-awaited Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes in February. Benny The Butcher also unveiled the fourth installment of his Tana Talk series earlier in March. Debuting at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, with 19,900 equivalent album sales, Tana Talk 4 marks the Griselda camp’s most successful solo release to date.

Speculation surrounding Conway The Machine’s standing with Griselda Records following news of his contractual obligations with the imprint being fulfilled, the tour is an indication negotiating a new contract between the two parties is more than feasible.

Conway explained as much during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club following the release of God Don’t Make Mistakes last month. “I’ma wave the Griselda flag regardless because I built [that], I was hands-on with that, me and West[side Gunn],” he explained. “So we can figure something out, which I’m sure we will.”