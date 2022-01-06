Griselda Records Responds To Removal Of Westside Gunn Songs From Youtube Over Copyright Claims

Griselda Records has shared the reason Westside Gunn songs are missing from YouTube. The label took to Instagram to publicly question why the rapper was hit with copyright strikes. In an Instagram post, the label posted a screenshot of an email from YouTube stating multiple songs had violated copyright policy and would no longer be available on the platform.

“Retroactive copyright claims why!?!” the label asked, tagging WWE in the story post.

(L-R) Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher of Griselda attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

In October 2021, former WWE announcer Greg Hamilton shared a message to Westside Gunn, threatening legal action. In a now-deleted post reported by Bleacher Report, he declared “You’ll be paying me for years….apologize and I’ll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that’s ok too. Settle with my lawyer. And don’t EVER use my voice again….so wrong.”

Hamilton was released by the WWE days later in what he called a “mutual respect departure,” as reported by Wrestling Online.

The tracks removed from Youtube were “Claiborne Kick” featuring Boldy James, “The Hurt Business” featuring DZA and Wale, “French Toast” featuring Wale and Joyce Wrice, and “Allah Sent Me” with Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine. Each of the songs taken down featured additional audio from WWE interviews and performances.

View the screenshot below.