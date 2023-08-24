Gucci Mane Announces New 1017 Records Signee, Brezden

Gucci Mane performs onstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Gucci Mane has expanded his 1017 Records empire by one. The 43-year-old rapper announced his new signee, Brezden, this week.

“Y’all welcome my new artist @brezdn to #TheNew1017 this MF so hard!!!!!!!” Guwop wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Aug. 22). “Y’all go follow him!! Click link in bio to hear his new song WHITE FERRARI.” The accompanying video shows him smiling while handing the Tennesee rapper a shiny chain with a 1017 pendant.

“Shoutout to @laflare1017 for this life changing opportunity,” Brezden wrote in his own post. “It’s time to take over.” Check out the videos below.

One fan took to Gucci Mane’s comments to show him love for his latest move. “This is the power of evolution, bro lost millions investing in ni**as that can’t stop doing stupid sh*t, with opportunity comes responsibility,” they wrote. “This is what growth looks like… take notes.”

Brezden hit the ground running upon signing with the Atlanta rapper, as his new single “White Ferrari” came out the same day his deal was announced. The accompanying music video can be found on Gucci’s YouTube channel.

“No lie the song ain’t bad at all,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “With some work I can see him around making some hits.” Of course, true to social media’s nature, it wasn’t all positive. Some fans joked about the white rapper and likened him to Jack Harlow. Another user flipped Kodak Black’s name and called Brezden “Kodak White.”

Gucci Mane is getting busy on his own when it comes to music. The same day he announced Brezden, he revealed that he has a collaboration with Mike Will Made-It and J. Cole titled “There I Go” coming this Friday (Aug. 25). “My diamonds go brrr it’s a Cole world @realcoleworld dropping Friday,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. Check out the announcement above.