Gucci Mane “Couldn’t Stand” Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn’t Sleep With Him, Deb Antney Claims

Music manager Deb Antney has shared a few stories regarding former clients Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj, revealing on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast that at one point, the 1017 Records pioneer “couldn’t stand” Nicki because he couldn’t sleep with her.

“You know what hurt me? Gucci couldn’t stand her,” Antney expressed before explaining why. “He didn’t like Nicki because he couldn’t f**k her. He didn’t like her.”

Due to the past tension, Antney didn’t understand why Minaj would give the “Lemonade” rapper his props — including putting him on her 2017 single “Make Love“ — after “he did nothing for her.”

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 17: Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane perform together at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)

“And for you to give these big ups to the sh*t that he [Gucci] did — that sh*t was crazy. He ain’t did nothing for you [Nicki], he ain’t even like her.” Deb also detailed that Gucci “had a fit” at one point when she put Minaj on a song.

In 2013, Gucci publicly made claims of being romantically involved with Minaj on the song “Sex In Crazy Places.”

In response, the Young Money representer clapped back on Twitter with: “May God strike me dead if I ever had sex wit that man. Lmfaoooooooooo. Ni**a da way ya #ugliness is set up #BubbaGump #Crackhead.”

IM OUT | RT @NICKIMINAJ: May God strike me dead if I ever had sex wit that man. Nigga da way ya #ugliness is set up ?? #BubbaGump #crackhead — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) September 9, 2013

The “Nothin On Ya” rapper did end up apologizing to others he’s wronged in the past, but not Nicki. However, four years later the two collaborated on Minaj’s “Make Love” single.

Aside from Nicki and Gucci, Antney also helped further the careers of OJ Da Juiceman, French Montana and her son Waka Flocka.

“I wanted all of them to work together, because we’re family,” she said in the clip. “So we all have to be together. It can’t be any of these.”

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Gucci Mane and OJ Da Juiceman attend Gucci Mane “Woptober II” Album Release Party at Gold Room on October 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

“But he’s very selfish, he’s very much to himself,” she said regarding Gucci Mane’s demeanor as a music artist and executive. “I don’t even understand how you get to sign artists.”

“An artist ain’t never gonna let another artist become bigger than them,” she added. “I never liked artists signing other artists.”

The co-hosts and seasoned music manager then switched gears a bit to discuss how Nicki hardly mentions the state of Georgia when showing gratitude to those who helped her get where she is.

“I’m like, ‘all of these things went on and you don’t say anything, like nothing,'” Antney declared. “Georgia did a lot for you.”

The host then reassured Deb’s claims by bringing up that other players in music have mentioned their affliction with Minaj never bringing up Antney’s name in any of her speeches. The 60-year-old, who doesn’t spend much time on social media, said that she “hardly sees what goes” on with Nicki unless people actively tell her what’s happening.

Nicki Minaj accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“I’m not even upset, I don’t never have to be near her,” Deb said calmly. “But I’ve always told all off them, ‘If we never make it in this music that’s fine, but don’t take you away from me.'”

Furthermore, Deb detailed how “beef” with music manager Big Fendi started over Minaj’s early “The Come Up” DVD title and how she always tried to protect Nicki from being an inauthentic version of herself.

Watch the entire clip from Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast below.