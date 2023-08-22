Gucci Mane, J. Cole, Mike WiLL Made-It Announce New Song ‘There I Go’

Gucci Mane has always shown support to J. Cole, like back in 2013 when he had to correct fans on the meaning behind the Dreamville artist’s “Crooked Smile” song.

Now, the two are putting it all on wax for their forthcoming collab “There I Go” with super-producer Mike WiLL Made-It. However, it wouldn’t be the first time the rappers have appeared on a track together.

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Gucci took to his Instagram with the music announcement as he and Cole pose in what seems an “off-guard” shot. “My diamonds go brrr it’s a Cole world @realcoleworld dropping Friday,” he captioned the post.

The “Lemonade” rapper is set to release his forthcoming double-disc LP, Breath Of Fresh Air, on Oct. 13. Earlier this month, Gucci put out the music video and single for “Now It’s Real,” as well as “Bluffin” featuring Lil Baby back in June. The father-of-two recently spoke with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 about what fans can expect from his new project, where he says there is “more to rap about than my opps and all that.”

“Ever since, I guess November of when Dolph passed away and my artist Scarr passing away and Takeoff passing away and Pooh locked up and Foo locked up, that’s why I kind of named my album A Breath of Fresh Air,” he explained.

“I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing and this and that and not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”

Gucci Mane performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

As far as the “m y . l i f e” emcee, he recently joined Bas for the music video to their single, “Passport Bros” back in July.

“London, Barcelona, Miami in the past month with Cole. I dunno why bro back outside so vigilant,” the fellow Dreamville artist tweeted about Cole upon the songs release. “For the love of God someone wrangle his a** back inside. by the dreads if you must. bro came back to the game on a Clase Azul bender. five figure bar tabs and 8 am nights. send help.”

y’all thought I was playin when I called out for help in June https://t.co/GXgd10dphe — Bas (@Bas) July 19, 2023

Gucci Mane, J. Cole, and Mike WiLL Made-It’s “There I Go” single is set to release this Friday (Aug. 25).