Gucci Mane Signs 18-Year-Old Arkansas Rapper BiC Fizzle

Gucci Mane continues to add to his robust The New 1017 roster with the signing of Arkansas rapper BiC Fizzle, who joins recent recruits BigDogWalk and Hot Boy Wes as the newest members of Guwop’s stable of creatives.

Fizzle, who is 18 years old, is the youngest active member of the 1017 family and has Gucci’s full support as he embarks on his rap career. “I just sign the hardest young n**ga in Arkansas,” Gucci wrote in a post on Instagram celebrating the news. “He only 18 in 12th grade and play quarterback at his high school welcome @bicfizzle and follow him he next up #New1017.”

While BiC Fizzle may be a fresh name and new face to the hip-hop community, he’s already managed to build a significant buzz for himself, racking up over 130,000 followers on Instagram and more than 40,000 views on YouTube with cuts like “Bandit” and the Cootie-assisted track”Supafly,” both of which were accompanied by captivating visuals by director Zach Hurth.

The signing of BiC Fizzle continues Gucci’s retooling of the 1017 roster, with the rap star adding new talent to the fold and doubling down in his role as CEO. This past May, Guwop inked Mississippi rapper BigWalkDog to a record deal, followed by Waco, Texas spitter Hot Boy Wes agreeing to take his talents to the house Gucci built in June.

Watch the music video for BiC Fizzle’s “Bandit” below: