Gunna’s Goodr Charity Event Canceled Three Days After Jail Release For Security Reasons

Upon Gunna’s release from Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14, the YSL rapper got straight to giving back to the community — or at least tried.

Gunna partnered with Goodr hours after leaving jail to donate $100,000 in gift cards to Atlanta families on Dec. 18th. However, the city of South Fulton Police Department canceled the event for “security” reasons.

On Saturday (Dec. 17), South Fulton PD posted the Public Service Announcement of the halted event on its Facebook page.

“Rapper Gunna and Goodr’s Event at Walmart Canceled for Sunday,” it stated. “As we had been working with Walmart to address security for the gift card giveaway that was to be hosted by Gunna and Goodr company on Sunday, we learned that Walmart has canceled the event.”

“Any further information on why the event was canceled must be obtained directly from Walmart,” it added.

According to the company’s official website, Goodr “leverages technology and logistics to reduce waste and eliminate hunger.” Gunna partnered with the philanthropic brand immediately following his release — which resulted from his guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy charges in the Young Stone Life label’s RICO case.

Gunna and Goodr’s gift card donation event would’ve served as another holiday giveback, which the DS4Ever rapper has become known for. The joint venture planned to give 1,000 families who shop at Walmart $100 each, which many of those families had to pre-register for the giveaway through an online portal.

In a statement obtained by HipHopDX, Goodr Founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston offered her apologies “for any inconvenience this unexpected turn of events has caused.”

She stated: “Goodr was saddened to learn of Walmart’s decision to cancel the 5th Annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event today. Gunna and the entire Goodr team were looking forward to brightening the holidays of the 1,000 families that registered. We are aware of how much the promised gifts meant to those families and we are collectively working to find an alternate solution.”

Crowe-Houston also guaranteed that her company would “update registered families about the event’s status.”

Gunna and Goodr have worked together in the past on a few charitable events including Pop-up Grocery Markets, coat drives, back-to-school events and a free shopping installation for students at his alma mater, Ronald E. McNair Middle School in Fulton County.

As of now there aren’t any updates on if families will still receive the $100 gift cards for Walmart, or what the alternate solution will be.