Gunna Denied Bail In RICO Case

As of Monday (May 23), Young Thug and Gunna remain behind bars. At a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Ural Glanville denied bond to Gunna (nee Sergio Kitchens) and set his trial date for January 2023. The magistrate provided minimal detail behind his decision but appeared to be “clearly swayed” by the prosecution, reports Billboard.

Prosecutors allegedly fear witness intimidation would occur if the rapper were to be released on bond. Judge Glanville deferred a decision on Young Thug. Proceedings were delayed in order for him to rule on claims that Thugger’s attorney, Brian Steel, should be disqualified over a conflict of interest. That issue will be litigated in the coming weeks before his bond and pretrial release will be decided upon.

One prosecutor reportedly argued, “They are the ones directing the violence. They direct their troops.”

Additionally at the hearing, prosecutors told Judge Glanville that Gunna was “not just an associate” in YSL but “in a position of command” over the alleged gang.

In an issued statement, Gunna’s attorney Steven Sadow told Billboard: “The court was obviously concerned about threats and intimidation of witnesses. We believe when the court hears evidence, not just the words of the prosecutor, it will find that Sergio’s release on bond will not, directly or indirectly, pose a significant risk to witnesses. We look forward to having an evidentiary hearing on this as soon as the court permits.”

If released, Sadow insisted that Gunna simply “intends to do music and continue on with his career.” Gunna’s trial date is tentatively set for Jan. 9, 2023.

Both Young Thug and Gunna and Young Thug were among those named in the 56-count RICO indictment against YSL in connection with charges including conspiracy to violate RICO, murder, aggravated assault, and more.