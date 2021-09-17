Gunna Opens “Drip Closet,” No-Cost Grocery, And Clothing Store In His Former School

Gunna is giving back to his community in a major way. The rapper has partnered with Goodr to open a grocery and apparel store at his Atlanta middle school at no cost to students and their families. The store will offer shoes, clothing, food, toiletries, and other necessities to those in need.

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper attended Ronald E. McNair Middle School with his four brothers as a child. Located in the Fulton area, the school is the education site for many children who live in poverty according to a press release.

Atlanta news station 11 Alive reported the store will benefit 900 students and their families for years to come. The store will be restocked weekly, and families can also go online for items their child needs allowing them to obtain a ticket for school pickup.

“It just makes me feel like I’m doing what needs to be done for my community,” shared Gunna.

Gunna and the South Fulton Mayor, Bill Edwards visit “Gunna’s Drip Closet” in his old middle school to host a giveaway at Ronald E. McNair Middle School on September 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Derek White/Getty Images

Ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, South Fulton, Ga. Mayor William “Bill” Edwards also announced “Gunna Kitchens Day” with an official declaration proclamation.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the Mayor and City Council recognizes Gunna for his service to the community, applauds his outstanding contributions to the music industry, acknowledges him for setting a stellar example to the young people in our community, and do hereby proclaim, Thursday, September 16, 2021, as SERGIO GIOVANNI ‘GUNNA’ KITCHENS DAY in the City of South Fulton,” read the document.

Today we opened our first ever FREE in-school @TheGoodrCo grocery school in College Park, GA. Thanks to Hip-Hop Star @1GunnaGunna this store, built in his former middle school will serve 900 students and their families for years to come…. #DoGoodr pic.twitter.com/7WPvls2vFI — Jasmine Crowe (@jasminecrowe) September 16, 2021

Jasmine Crowe, CEO of Goodr, shared with CBS 46 the impact the store will have on the South Fulton residents.

“He’s providing a way of life for these families and this is something that is legendary,” said Crowe. “I don’t think anything like this has been done before in the city of Atlanta.”

According to the official website, Goodr aims to solve the hunger crisis with not only resources but also efficient logistics.

“We believe that hunger isn’t a scarcity issue. It’s a logistics issue,” states the company. “Goodr provides a secure ledger that tracks an organization’s surplus food from pickup to donation, delivering real-time social and environmental impact reporting analytics. The Goodr model aims to provide a triple-win solution by improving an organization’s bottom line through charitable tax donations, reducing its greenhouse emissions from landﬁlls and getting its edible surplus food to local communities in need.”

View coverage of the monumental event from 11 Alive below: