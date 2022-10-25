Gunna And Young Thug’s “Pushin P” Is Officially Platinum

Young Thug and Gunna are still putting up numbers despite being behind bars. Chart Data reports their early 2022 hit “Pushin P,” which also features Future, is officially RIAA-certified Platinum. The record is also eligible for double Platinum status, as it officially moved over two million units in July.

“Pushin P” appeared on Gunna’s January 2022 album DS4EVER and immediately became a viral sensation with blue “P” emojis appearing all over social media in the following month. Various accounts, from Kim Kardashian to Nike to IHOP capitalized on the momentum of “Pushin P” and incorporated it into their social strategy.

The record peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and supported DS4EVER debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, beating out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM with 150,000 album equivalent units sold.

This is a welcome set of good news for the YSL duo as they have been in jail since May due to RICO charges. Gunna has filed multiple bond motions. All of them have been denied with authorities citing that he could be a danger to the public if let out. Both artists have shared statements, either in letter form or via Twitter as fans advocate for their release.

The YSL case is one of the latest and biggest examples of legal teams using rappers’ lyrics against them. Lil Zay Osama suffered a similar fate when he was arrested in New York early in late September after leaving a firearm in an Uber. Prosecutors referenced his 2021 record “Danny Block” where he alludes to having a “glock with a fifty and a switch.”