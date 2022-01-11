H.E.R. To Open 2022 Urban One Honors As It Celebrates “Soundtrack Of Black America”

The 2022 Urban One Honors is celebrating the “Soundtrack of Black America.” Coming to a TV screen near you, this year’s show features a dynamic opening performance from Grammy-winning phenom, H.E.R.

Tying in with the theme, she can either perform her Oscar-winning single, “Fight For You” from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, her rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler), or perhaps something brand new.

Additionally, joining the lineup of the event that “heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community” is Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, and New Edition’s Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant, plus a special set by VIBE’s December 2021/January 2022 cover star, D-Nice.

Among those presenting awards are Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are set to receive the Lifetime Achievement honor. Timbaland will be honored for Music Innovation. Gamble and Huff will be honored as Living Legends with Tasha Cobbs Leonard being honored for Inspiration Impact. The Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson will be honored as the Entertainment Icon following her phenomenal portrayal of the late Aretha Franklin in Respect.

With T-Mobile as the presenting sponsor for the Urban One Honors, Clint Odom—their VP of Strategic Alliances and External Affairs—shared in a statement, “At T-Mobile, we champion diversity by supporting Black innovators and elevating Black history year-round. We’re thrilled to celebrate Dr. King with Urban One Honors by honoring the music, the magic and the soundtrack of Black America.”

Actress, model, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Eva Marcille, will host a special backstage pass segment that will include exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. The two-hour telecast, hosted by Ne-Yo, will air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day—Monday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, only on TV One and Cleo TV.

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming event below.