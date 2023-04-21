H.E.R. Joins ‘Here Lies Love’ As Broadway Musical Producer

H.E.R. is subtly gunning for a Tony Award. After earning her first two Grammys in 2019, an Oscar in 2021, and an Emmy in late 2022, the 25-year-old—née Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson—has now joined the production team for the Broadway musical debut of Here Lies Love.

According to Billboard, the musical tells the story of Imelda Marcos’ rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. The concept and show lyrics were birthed by David Byrne, who partnered with Fatboy Slim on the music.

H.E.R., who is of Filipino-American and African-American descent, expressed pride for her heritage and new role in a statement. “Filipinos are a global people. We come in all colors and build bridges across cultures. I am beyond excited to produce my first Broadway musical and forge a unique and meaningful partnership with Here Lies Love,” she explained.

Byrne chimed in, “Thrilled to have H.E.R. as part of the team. See you dancing at the revolution!”

The show’s Tony-award winning producer Lea Salonga added, “On behalf of our binational producing team, we welcome Gabi to the Here Lies Love team with open arms! I am a huge fan of her genre-defying and multifaceted artistry, and it’s empowering to welcome another Filipino artist to our ranks. Together, we are throwing the biggest party Broadway has ever seen—and everyone is invited!”

Salonga will also join the Here Lies Love cast for a limited five-week engagement. Preview performances begin on Saturday, June 17, with opening night to follow on Thursday, July 20.

If Here Lies Love wins Best Musical at the 2024 Tony Awards, H.E.R. will become the youngest EGOT winner overall and the fourth Black woman to earn an EGOT. Viola Davis became the third at this year’s Grammy Awards. Jennifer Hudson became the second in June 2022, and Whoopi Goldberg became the first, twenty years prior in June 2002.

Tickets for Here Lies Love are currently on sale.