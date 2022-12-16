H.E.R. Is One Tony Away From Becoming An EGOT Winner

It’s been confirmed that H.E.R. is just one Tony Award away from becoming the youngest EGOT recipient after winning a Children’s & Family Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Program as producer of Netflix’s We the People, alongside Michelle and Barack Obama and Kenya Barris. Jennifer Hudson became the youngest female EGOT winner back in September.

Despite being only 25, H.E.R. is a five-time Grammy winner. She scored her first wins from the Recording Academy in 2019 for Best R&B Performance with “Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar and Best R&B Album with her critically-acclaimed eponymous EP. Last year, she took home a win from one of the big four categories—Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe.”

In 2021, the “Where I Go” co-star became an Oscar winner for Best Original Song with D’Mile and Tiara Thomas for “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah. The record also took home a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

After wrapping up an international tour with Coldplay, the Bay Area native tackled the role of Belle in the live-action 30th anniversary celebration of Beauty and the Beast.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess,” she expressed in a statement.

The Back of My Mind singer is also undergoing a new awakening. She is opting to show more of her face and even has chosen by her real name, Gabriella Wilson.

She explained, “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.. H.E.R. is me, but at the same time, it’s a new chapter of my life, and I think I’m really finding that connection, and I’m allowing people to see under the layers a little bit.”

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is currently streaming on Disney+.