H.E.R.’s Lights On Fest Returning To The Bay With Jazmine Sullivan As Headliner

In partnership with Live Nation Urban, H.E.R. has finally announced the return of Lights On Festival on her birthday (June 27).

The third iteration of the live love letter to R&B will occur on Sept. 16-17 and has moved to the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. For the first time, the two-day festival will be all general admission. Pre-sale tickets will be made available on Thursday, June 29 at 12 p.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT. General on-sale goes live on Friday, June 30 at 12 p.m. PT.

“I’m so excited ‘Lights On Festival’ will be making its return,” declared the 26-year-old in a statement. “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!” Coincidentally, the festival announced its return just as H.E.R. started previewing new music from her highly-anticipated sophomore album.

This year, two-time Grammy winner, Jazmine Sullivan will headline the first night with a special H.E.R. & Friends set to conclude the festival on the following night. The stacked lineup also features DVSN, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kiana Ledé, Alex Vaughn, Doechii, FLO, and more.

H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival made history when it debuted in 2019 as the first female-owned and curated festival in decades. The two-day affair will also include an array of activations like a film screening tent, art installations, R&B Museum, and an arcade. There’s currently no word on whether Lights On Fest will make its debut on the east coast following its 2021 cancellation, due to the ongoing pandemic.

When speaking with VIBE about Lights On Fest that year, the Emmy, Oscar, and five-time Grammy winner shared, “I was so excited and happy about feeling the energy of the people. And they were over the top because they’ve been waiting for shows to come back. The Bay is home for me, so it was even more special. There’s nothing like the connection with an audience. The screams, singing all the lyrics with me. Looking at all the people. It makes it more fun because you have something to feed off of.”

See the full lineup below.