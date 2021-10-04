H.E.R.’s Lights On Fest Brooklyn Has Been Officially Postponed Until 2022

The Brooklyn run of Lights On Festival—curated by H.E.R.— has been officially postponed until 2022. The Back Of My Mind singer took to social media with the devastating announcement, following the Lights On Festival’s return to the Bay Area in September.

The statement reads, “After a sold out weekend in the Bay Area, we were really excited to bring the Lights On Festival to Brooklyn this month but due to the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s become harder and harder for us to put together the type of festival experience that you deserve. So we are officially postponing this year’s festival to 2022.”

For festival attendees, refunds will be processed automatically through Ticketmaster. Initially, in compliance with New York State regulations, Lights On Fest Brooklyn was slated to continue as long as attendees could prove to have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This would’ve been the first time the festival took place in Brooklyn and featured headliners including Maxwell, SWV, Victoria Monét, 6LACK, Chlöe, and more.

As of Monday (Oct. 4), H.E.R.’s Back Of My Mind Tour will remain on schedule with its next stop in Atlanta at the OneMusic Fest on Saturday (Oct. 9). The award-winning phenom will be joined by rising stars Tone Stith, Maeta, and Ajanee.