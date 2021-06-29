H.E.R. Announces ‘Lights On Festival’ With Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox

H.E.R. and Live Nation Urban have announced the second “Lights On Festival,” which the award-winning singer is set to headline. With additional performances from Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole and other r&b talent, the festival, which is owned and curated by H.E.R., has expanded to a two-day event and will take place on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19. Other artists slated to appear at this year’s edition of Lights On includes Masego, Lucky Daye, Kiana Lede, Blxst, Van Jess, and Arin Ray. While the festival is built around musical live performances, there are a slew of other activities at Lights On, including a film screening, art installations, R&B Museum, Guitar Lounge, and an arcade.

Launched in 2019, “Lights On Festival” made history as the first female owned festival and only looks to get bigger as H.E.R.’s own star power continues to rise moving forward. This year’s festival will include sponsors like Fender, Hilton and Amazon, and proceeds from ticket sales, which are currently available to purchase, will benefit the GRAMMY Museum and MusiCares. H.E.R.’s announcement came on the heels of her performance of “We Made It” at the BET Awards 2021, where she also won the award for Best Female R&B / Pop Artist and was nominated in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award category for her song, “Hold Us Together.”

See the full line-up for the second “Lights On Festival” below.