H.E.R. To Pay Tribute To Marvin Gaye During People’s Choice Awards 2021

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s historic album, What’s Going On, H.E.R. is set to pay tribute to the late R&B crooner tonight (Dec. 8) at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The Oscar award-winner will perform “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” while wearing a white version of Gaye’s signature beanie. Speaking on her tribute and the incomparable album, the 24-year-old shared, “Marvin Gaye is a legend and his message was literally for the people and his music— it still applies to today. So, I love that we are celebrating him tonight. It was an album that touched everybody’s lives, so I’m excited and it’s an honor for me.”

With regards to being recognized for her own work, as she was just awarded with the Songwriter of the Year award from Apple Music, H.E.R. stated, “It’s really amazing. I’m just taking it day by day, moment by moment. Just seizing every moment and understanding this is bigger than me. And being really intentional [while] also following my gift, my passion and letting that lead and that’s what matters to me. But it’s all about the people, the fans that have been supporting, the people that love music, the people that are been getting behind the movement— but it’s all so special to me. I’m like ‘what next?'”

Watch H.E.R. perform renditions of “What’s Going On/Inner City Blues” as part of the SiriusXM Small Stage Series below.