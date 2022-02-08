H.E.R.’s Debut EP Cover To Be Featured On Limited Edition M&M’s Bag

Earlier this year, M&M’s took a more inclusive stance by “evolving its beloved characters’ personalities and backstories.” Now, they’re tapping into their diverse audience even more by recreating their classic packaging with the help of some of music’s biggest artists.

The brand’s new Album Art Packs include traditional M&M flavors as we know and love them, but the limited collection reimagines its mascots to resemble stars who graced the covers of four popular albums: David Bowie’s 1973 “Aladdin Sane,” Kacey Musgraves’ 2018 “Golden Hour,” and Rosalía’s 2018 “El Mal Querer,” and H.E.R.’s 2017 eponymous debut EP.

These four albums and artists were specifically chosen to ensure “a variety of music genres and fans from different cultures, backgrounds and generations are seen and represented.”

Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Wrigley North America, shared in a press release, “The M&M’S® brand has a long-standing history of bringing joy and fun to fans, and M&M’s Album Art is the next step on this journey. M&M’s Album Art harnesses the power of music to connect people by helping them find their commonalities rather than focus on their differences, to inspire a deeper sense of belonging.”

The new packages are available for purchase for a limited time in stores nationwide and online in four varieties: milk chocolate, peanut, peanut butter, and minis.

Coincidentally, this announcement comes after one music lover used the newest M&M characters in an R&B battle of the aux on Twitter. Sparking intense debate, the choices provided in the viral tweet included albums from Janet Jackson, Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ne-Yo, and more.

Check out the conversation-inducing graphics below.

Which M&M gets the AUX? R&B Edition ? pic.twitter.com/TJwI2aIY6A — ɳick (@Creat1ve) January 26, 2022