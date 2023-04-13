H.E.R. Previews New Single, Talks Brief Hiatus

H.E.R. is making her way back to music.

“I have a surprise for you all,” teased the singer on Instagram Live this Wednesday (April 12). While in the studio without her typical shield in the form of sunglasses, the 25-year-old began the six-minute interaction by discussing her hiatus.

After admittedly being “incognegro,” H.E.R spoke on her new single. “It’s been a long time coming,” she expressed. “I went through a lot last year. It was a tough year, can’t even lie. I’ve been making the best music I’ve made, I think ever. Nah, I’m not gonna say that. I’ve been making really good music, really honest music.”

Seemingly titled “Journey,” the Oscar winner sings, “All the times you thought you’d never make it through/Felt just like the world just turned its back on you/Didn’t stop you/All the times you could’ve given in and given up/Times you didn’t know if you were strong enough/Still you got through/Somehow it’s all part of the plan/The journey…”

Even though the teaser lasts a few seconds, it’s evident the emotional ballad is a “helluva ride” as heard in the chilling vocals. The 5X GRAMMY winner added, “That’s all I can give you, but I’m so excited. I’ve never been so excited about something. It’s been a long time, so I’m very very proud and I’m just in a really good place and a really honest place.”

The Bay Area native’s last single debuted in October 2022, which was her collaboration with NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) on “Where I Go,” the duo’s first release in six years. Otherwise, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson has keep herself busy on the acting side with her roles as Belle in Beauty And The Beast Live and Squeak in the musical remake of The Color Purple. She also spent most of last year on the road with Coldplay.

Listen to the preview of her new single, set to be available for pre-save very soon, above.