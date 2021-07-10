H.E.R. Reveals She’s Been Recording A Reggae Album

H.E.R. may only be a month removed from releasing her debut album, Back of My Mind, yet the songbird has already revealed plans for her next project, which she says is going to mark her foray into the world of reggae. When speaking on future endeavors during a conversation with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, the Grammy Award winner shared that the recording process for the forthcoming project coincided with the making of Back of My Mind, and that fans should be expecting its arrival sooner than later. “Honestly, alongside my album, I’ve been working on a reggae project,” she tells Darden. So, you’re gonna get that very soon.”

She also spoke on her inspiration in transitioning to a different genre, one she’s dabbled in with previous offerings like the Skip Marley duet “Slow Down,” from Skip’s 2020 release, Higher Place. “I realized how much I loved Caribbean music and I’ve always known that, but just really getting into it and celebrating that culture,” she explained. “I really wanted to like go all in, so I’m working on that right now. It’s been in the works for a while.” Originally from the Bay Area, H.E.R. credits her move to NYC, which has a heavy Caribbean population, with fostering her love for the culture. “Honestly I love Caribbean music,” the “I Can’t Breath” singer says. “I didn’t really have a full appreciation of it until I moved to New York, until I went to the East Coast, and I got into dancehall and I got into some of the more uptempo club records. I literally have been a huge fan of reggae since I was a young kid.”

Since dropping Back of My Mind, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and included guest spots from Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, and Yung Bleu, H.E.R. has continued to make headlines. The white-hot star had a breakout performance at the BET Awards 2021 and announced the lineup for her second Lights On Festival, which is set to take place Sept. 18 – Sept. 19 in Concord, California. The two-day event, which is already sold out, is slated to include performances from Erykah Badu, Ari, Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole and more.