Hackers Attempted To Extort Trippie Redd For $1M Over ‘Mansion Musik’ Album

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, rapper Trippie Redd revealed that hackers tried to extort him for $1,000,000 over his most recent LP Mansion Musik. The album had been “held [for] ransom” by hackers who threatened to leak it, unless he paid them a hefty ticket.

Refusing to succumb to their demands, Trippie released his album earlier than expected, which caused many of the tracks to sound as if they weren’t “completed.”

“I was held for ransom with my project,” he started. “They wanted me to pay them $1 million ’cause they had all my records. Every single last one, all the features. They had all my songs so I had to rush the project out.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Trippie Redd attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

He added, “On top of that, the Travis [Scott] song, I had it, but I didn’t have the session. So that’s what Travis sent to me. I didn’t mix it — my engineer didn’t mix it. I had to run with it because if I didn’t, the whole project was gonna release and it would’ve been a big thing. I was like, ‘If I don’t drop it now, then it’s gonna be out there and they’re gonna hear it regardless and they’re gonna hear the bad mix regardless. I’ma put it out unmixed and see what they think.’”

All hope isn’t lost for the the 23-year-old’s fanbase, as he’s promised to re-upload the album with improved quality. Check out the tracklist below.

“I’ma fix the mix, though. It’s gonna be re-uploaded,” he declared. “I’m gonna fix everything. I work through anything. God got the last laugh, you feel me? The Devil gonna throw so much at you, you can’t really let it bother you. You just take the bruises. You’ll heal eventually.”

Speaking to having to deal with hackers prior, he detailed another time one his albums was leaked ahead of release.

“This has been a big thing. They have been hacking and leaking sh*t like crazy — at least my last two, three albums,” he said. “I don’t know how they do it. Pegasus, it probably leaked two months before it dropped, and it still did extremely well.”

Trippie’s fifth studio-album Mansion Musik peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 following its release on Jan. 20. The 25-track feat includes musical features from Travis Scott, Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, DaBaby, the late Juice WRLD amongst others.

