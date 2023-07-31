Halle Bailey Teases Solo Debut, Set To Premiere On Friday

While Chlöe continues her solo run, Halle Bailey is gearing up to kick off her own.

The Little Mermaid star has announced her solo debut single, “Angel,” is premiering on Friday (Aug. 4). Accompanied by a video montage of the younger half of Chloe x Halle transforming from a budding phenom into a blossoming superstar, Bailey — going by the mononym Halle — only previewed a soft melody of the new track and nothing more.

The caption paired with the single’s teaser simply read, “angels make a way somehow.”

Her supportive older sister, Chlöe, immediately jumped into the comments of the Instagram post and gushed, “i cannot WAIT. my angel ALWAYS.”

When gearing up for the arrival of her solo era, Halle took to her Discord with a message.

“It’s been a long time coming to get to this part of my solo journey, and I thank you for supporting me through every moment […] I’m gonna be real with y’all and let you inside this complicated brain of mine. I can’t wait til you hear what I’ve been working so hard on, for a long time. I’ve been shy for a while now, but it’s time… xoxo, Halle.”

Coming off the blockbuster success of The Little Mermaid, fans couldn’t be happier to hear Halle’s solo music.

She described it to British Vogue as “a sonic mash-up of her jazz and grunge influences” and noted that the new records already have been co-signed by Beyoncé.

“I just played her a lot of my songs and she was really overjoyed for me. It’s really cool to have somebody as established and talented as she is give you confirmation that the art you’re creating matters,” said Halle.

There was no mention of the full album’s release date, but fans can also anticipate seeing the Grown-ish alum star as young Nettie in The Color Purple musical remake this December.