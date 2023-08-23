Havoc Announces New Mobb Deep Album With Unreleased Prodigy Verses

Havoc has announced that a new Mobb Deep album is currently in the works and it will include unreleased verses from their late groupmate Prodigy.

During an appearance on the People’s Party podcast, the Queens native revealed that fans can expect new music from the duo in the future. “I’m actively working on a Mobb Deep album now, as we speak,” Havoc told host Talib Kweli while speaking on his forthcoming plans on the musical front. “The family blessed me with a bunch of vocals [by Prodigy] and soon as I leave here, I’m goin’ back to work.”

During the interview, the producer also shared that he’s currently working on a joint album with Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man, as well as a collaborative project with RJ PAYNE and Ras Kass.

Rapper Prodigy from the group Mobb Deep make? an appearance at MTV studios for a taping of MTV 2 Presents Sucker Free Week on April 6, 2006 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Prodigy passed away in June 2017 after being hospitalized while in Las Vegas for the Art of Rap Tour. At the time, it was believed that the rapper died from accidental choking.

In 2018, the family of Prodigy, born Albert Johnson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Spring Valley Medical Center and one of its physicians. Filed on behalf of the family by The Gage Law Firm, the complaint alleges that the Spring Valley hospital breached their duty of care for Prodigy by “failing to maintain a working IV access,” and by “failing to continuously monitor oxygen levels” as ordered by physicians.

Mobb Deep released eight studio albums during their career, including the Gold and Platinum efforts The Infamous, Hell on Earth, Murda Muzik, and Infamy. The duo’s most recent album, The Infamous Mobb Deep, was released in 2014, three years prior to Prodigy’s passing.

Watch Havoc’s People’s Party interview below.