H.E.R. Takes Stage With Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Travis Barker, & Lenny Kravitz For 2022 Grammy Performance

At the 2022 Grammys, H.E.R. took home a win for Best Traditional R&B Performance with her Oscar-winning single, “Fight For You” during the show’s premiere telecast. However, it was when she took the stage amongst legends to pay homage to some of her biggest influences, that really stole the show. In a special medley, she was joined by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for a live rendition of the Grammy-nominated track “Damage.” The sultry ballad transports fans to the early days of H.E.R. and captures that signature R&B sound her fans yearn for.

Jam & Lewis, though, took to Twitter to honor the award-winning phenom, writing, “@HERMusicx, What can you say when there’s too many good things to say about a person? How do you incapsulate their impact on music. Their impact on women. Their impact on greatness. Sometimes you just have to use God’s language and let the song speak.”

Easing into the opening track of her debut album, “We Made It,” while wearing a shimmering purple jumpsuit, she kicked off the set intensely playing the drums like the rockstar she’s shaping up to be before Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker took over. The vibrant moment seamlessly transitioned into a duet of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way?” In a battle of the bass, the two rocked out on the stairs before finishing their performance on a separate stage.

The Grammy-nominated lead single from his 1993 album of the same name is regarded as one of Kravitz’s greatest hits and one of the 1990s’ biggest anthems.

Even the Academy couldn’t get enough of the six-minute set, tweeting, “Can’t wait to brag to our grandkids about how we were at the #GRAMMYs where @HERMusicX, @jamandlewis, @travisbarker, and @lennykravitz all performed together.”

Watch the full performance below.