H.E.R. Says Billboard Women In Music Impact Award Is “Confirmation”

H.E.R. has Grammy Awards, Soul Train Awards, an Academy Award, and more to her name and is only getting started. The 24-year-old musician added another accolade to her growing list on Wednesday (March. 2) as she was honored with the Impact Award at the 2022 Billboard Women In Music celebration. For the singer, however, the accomplishments inspire her to work harder. VIBE caught up with H.E.R. on the red carpet and discussed the distinction given from Billboard and more.

“It’s insane,” the “Focus” singer answered when asked about receiving the Impact Award. She continued, “That’s what I always say in all [of] my interviews. Everything I talk about, it’s all about impact. For them to be honoring me with the Impact Award is so dope and surreal. It’s confirmation. I’m really grateful.”

H.E.R. performs onstage during Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

She added when asked of her eight Grammy nominations this year, “It’s so exciting and, you know, it’s not validation, it’s confirmation. That’s what I will always say. It’s just a reminder, like, okay, you kind of know what you’re doing a little bit. At the end of the day, it’s crazy that it’s happened this fast, and I’m just grateful. I’m trying to be better than I was yesterday and continue to create—because I love it—and create for my fans who love it and are impacted by my words.”

The singer recently teamed up with Saweetie and together they created a fun, pop track titled “Closer.” H.E.R. shared that she and her fellow Black and Filipino Bay area representative enjoyed the experience and relayed her hopes of working with other women in Hip-Hop.

“There’s so many, I mean, Doja Cat is amazing,” when asked which ladies she would love to collaborate with next. “I love Rapsody, we’ve kind of worked together before in the past. There are so many, we’re all killing it, just doing our own thing. They’re all such individuals. Me and Saweetie had a lot of fun.”

Honoree H.E.R. accepts the Impact Award onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Outside of music, H.E.R. is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming feature adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical, The Color Purple, based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Additionally, Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, and Danielle Brooks all have leading roles in the project.

“You’ll see me in The Color Purple. Which is gonna be insane,” she shared when asked about her 2022 calendar. “People will see me in a new light and the cast is great. It’s such an iconic film already. I’m excited.”

Watch H.E.R. accept the Impact Award at the 2022 Billboard Women In Music event below.