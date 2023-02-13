Hip-Hop Community Reacts To Trugoy’s Death

Trugoy The Dove from De La Soul speaks on stage as Gorillaz receive the award for Best Group at the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 at the Atlantic Pavilion on November 3, 2005 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Trugoy The Dove’s death over the weekend shook up the Hip-Hop community. Given how legendary he and De La Soul are within the culture, many people spoke out to pay their respects and honor the late 54-year-old artist.

“This one hurts,” Erick Sermon wrote on Instagram. “From Long Island from one of the best rap groups in Hiphop #Delasoul #plug2 Dave has passed away you will be missed… RIP.” His caption accompanied a photo of the rapper on the beach smiling.

Chuck D shared a video on Twitter of him and Trugoy, real name David Jude Jolicoeur, giving each other flowers.

“I’m here with the master,” the 62-year-old said in reference to his fellow New York rapper. “A student,” Trugoy replied before the Public Enemy member asked, “When does a student stop being a student? When he becomes a master god himself.” There was a visible camaraderie and admiration between the two.

“#RestInBeats my Bro #Dave #Trugoy #DeLaSoul forever @hiphopgods,” Chuck D wrote in his caption. 9th Wonder offered a moving Instagram post about how he looked up to many people, De La Soul included.

“Everybody needs big brothers and big sisters,” the 48-year-old wrote. “Musically, The Native Tongues family were mine. Queen Latifah, A Tribe Called Quest, Black Sheep, Monie Love, The Jungle Brothers, and De La Soul. This hurts, y’all. This really hurts. Take away the Native Tongues, and you’re taking away a side of Hip-Hop that is so important, and so vital.”

9th continued, “My God. Rest in Peace and POWER, David Jude Jolicoeur, also know as Trugoy….PLUG 2….. of @wearedelasoul.”

Dela Soul raised us. RIP TRUGOY. Love to Pos & Mase . ???????????? — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) February 13, 2023

The Alchemist offered love to the late rapper via Twitter on Monday morning (Feb. 13). “Dela Soul raised us. RIP TRUGOY. Love to Pos & Mase .”

Trugoy’s cause of death is currently unknown, but he opened up about his struggles with congestive heart failure back in 2018 on Instagram. Despite being hospitalized in 2020, he still made an effort to connect with his group members and friends on Instagram Live from his sickbed.

His passing comes on the heels of De La Soul’s plan to release their first six albums on streaming platforms. After a tough, long battle with their former label Tommy Boy Records, the Hip-Hop group was able to finally come out on the winning side. Now, they must celebrate the momentous occasion one member down.

VIBE sends its condolences to Trugoy’s group members Posdnuos and Maseo, his family, and loved ones. See more of the love poured out for the Hip-Hop legend above.

Rest in Peace Trugoy the Dove aka Plug Two of De La Soul ???????? — Dominick (@CrookedIntriago) February 12, 2023

RIP PLUG TWO TRUGOY. ??❤️?️ — Ev (@Evidence) February 12, 2023

We lost another legend of hip hop music and culture in my brother Trugoy aka Dave of De La Soul. His music will allow him to live in our hearts and minds as he is gone. But not only was he a great musician but he was a great human being. He meant a lot to us ?? pic.twitter.com/5PlZWX65CF — B Real ™ (@B_Real) February 12, 2023