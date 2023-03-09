Hit-Boy Has Bars For Metro Boomin, Southside, Mustard, And Hitmaka On Unreleased Song

Grammy-winning music producer Hit-Boy has gone from the boards to the mic, as he’s dropped unreleased bars for fellow producers Metro Boomin, Southside, Mustard and Hitmaka.

Podcast co-host Rory Farrell of Rory & Mal dropped a Instagram video on Wednesday (March 8), with the accredited hit-maker taking shots at a few popular producers on a recorded track in the studio.

“Unfortunately I’m the mutual friend thats instigating the beef rather than fixing it lol … it’s on you @hitmaka .. and a few more [eyes emoji],” Rory captioned the post. Listen below.

Hit-Boy starts off with the first shot aimed at Metro Boomin, whom he says never did a “boom bap” beat, before following up with a diss to Southside.

“I’m usually homeboys with producers I get compared to, but on this one I want to say I’m stretched out, extra leg room/ I don’t really know dude, he seem like a cool cat/ But I never once heard Metro Boomin do boom bap/ I never heard a Southside beat without an 808 in it/ HB in drunk-driver mode, I swerve in every lane with it,” he raps.

Then switching his aim to Mustard, he questions the accomplished producer’s ability to be versatile. “I f**k with Mustard, he can make that ratchet sh*t with his eyes closed/ But now I’m starting to wonder can that ni**a chop soul?”

Leaving his most fatal shots for Hitmaka, once known as Yung Berg, he spits, “I just seen Yung Berg spoke on the wave, I should do him like Trick Trick and snatch Hit out his name/ I had decoded the game, I had the coldest of days/ I’m like Bieber on his cruise, how you got no credits without co-producers?“

Earlier this week, Hitmaka went on-air claiming to be better than the King’s Disease III producer due to the idea that “he has more songs on the radio.”

“See, but I’m on the radio, Hit-Boy’s not on the radio,” the similar-named producer said during an interview on Hot 97. “Nah, I love Hit-Boy. Hit-Boy’s a legendary producer, he’s been doing it way longer than me, he’s a great guy. But I’m keeping it a B, though. If you play the soundtrack to your life for the last four or five years on radio, I know it’s gotta be frustrating for him because my name is so similar, my brother, but Hitmaka.” See above.

Hitmaka also responded to Hit-Boy’s recorded diss under Rory’s IG post.

“@hitboy I really just listened…. is this your like attempt to do whatever Kendrick did on that big Sean record for producers?? [laughing face emojis] U ARE A TERRIBLE ARTIST. SEND ME BEATS PLS [laughing face emojis],” Hitmaka commented.

Metro Boomin, Southside or Mustard have yet to respond to Hit-Boy’s bars.

Take a listen to the competitive diss above.