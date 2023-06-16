Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Hit-Boy And Father, Big Hit, Release ‘Surf Or Drown Vol. 2’

The two have been locked in on music ever since Big Hit was released from prison over a month ago.

Hit-Boy at speaking at GRAMMY museum, wearing a multi-colored jacket, white t-shirt, and blue hat.
Hit-Boy speaks at The GRAMMY Museum on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Hit-Boy has accomplished a lot throughout his career, but his latest release may be the most gratifying benchmark. The 36-year-old joined forces with his father, Big Hit, to release their collaborative album Surf Or Drown Vol. 2.

The 20-track project includes features from Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, and Garren. 10 of the 20 songs are just instrumentals, and the duo has notably recorded music videos for almost every song on the project. This is evidence of just how hard the duo has been working ever since Big Hit was released from prison over a month ago.

Their work doesn’t stop here either, as the Hits will be taking the stage at Pasadena’s Juneteenth festival on Saturday (June 17). This ought to be a special way for the two to spend their Father’s Day weekend as well.


Surf Or Drown Vol. 2 is the sequel to Hit-Boy’s March LP. The first installment featured Nas, Curren$y, James Fauntleroy, The Alchemist, and more. As if that wasn’t enough, the Diamond-certified producer joined forces with Musiq Soulchild for a collaborative R&B album that same month.

Victims & Villains was a 10-track effort and only featured The Husel. The Fontana, Calif. producer was excited to show a different side of himself on the project with Musiq, telling VIBE, “I just so happened to make a [Hip-Hop] song that [blew up]. They thought that I was only a ‘N***as in Paris,’ ‘Trophies’ type of producer. So this is just a fun opportunity to allow people to get to know my versatility.”
Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad