Stream The Hit-Boy-Curated Soundtrack For ‘Madden 23’

Hit-Boy has been tapped as the curator of the NFL Madden 23 soundtrack. The compilation will feature over three-dozen exclusive tracks by the producer, TMZ reports. A playlist of select songs on the soundtrack was made available on Spotify last week, and 15 songs feature the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, Erica Banks, Cordae, and others exclusive to the game itself.

Revealing the news in a post on the Madden NFL Instagram account, Hit-Boy gushed at the opportunity to work on the latest edition of the Madden soundtrack, writing, “Never would’ve thought as a kid i’d be able to score my favorite game.” In a short clip of himself in a studio amid cuts to images from the game, Hit-Boy speaks on how connecting his passion for both Madden and music has been a dream come true.

“Madden been one of my great loves since day one,” he says in the EA Sports-produced teaser. “Like music, I just couldn’t escape my obsession for the game. The way it brought to life the sights and sounds and feelings of a Sunday. The unforgettable music the game gave us.”

The boardsman, who claims to have once defeated his cousin by 45 points in Madden, says that the gaming franchise has been a mainstay not only in times of leisure, but throughout his career. “Even in the studio where I created Grammy-winning records, the game was never too far away,” he shares. “Now my worlds collide as I curate the sounds of Madden 23.”

Hit-Boy’s work with the Madden franchise is yet another high-profile project he’s been attached to this year. He was also the executive producer of The Game’s recent double-album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind and contributed to Beyonce’s Renaissance album with the track, “Thique.”

The Madden 23 video game is available now. Watch Hit-Boy’s Madden 23 teaser, as well as the full soundtrack below.