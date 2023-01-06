Hit-Boy And Musiq Soulchild Working On New Joint Album

Hit-Boy has confirmed that he and Musiq Soulchild are coming with some heat in 2023. On Friday (Dec. 6), Hit-Boy took to social media to clarify the speculation that he had a joint album arriving this year with the R&B legend. “R&B Hit-Boy otw,” he typed in response to a fan’s excitement about the album.

Soulchild recently appeared on Bill Bellamy’s Top Billin’ podcast as he told the host about his plans for music in the new year. The “sobeautiful” singer confirmed that the album would be entitled Victims & Villians and stated the body of work would thematically cover the idea of challenging relationships.

As he continued, he also referred to Hit-Boy as one of his generation’s “GOATs.”

“The title is designed to address the topic of the challenges we all deal with in relationships, but I’m approaching it from a slightly different angle than I used to,” he said. “It’s more abstract, at the same time direct.”

“A lot of people don’t realize which one they are; they think they’re one when they’re the other.”

The new joint album would mark the first time the two artists decided to work on a collaboration LP together, but it wouldn’t be the first time they stepped into the studio.

Musiq and HB worked on Ye’s “Christmas in Harlem” back in 2010 and again in 2016 on Audio Push’s “Praise You.”

Hit-Boy ended 2022 with a collaboration with British rapper Avelino. The track, entitled “2 Certified” dropped on Dec. 30, 2022.