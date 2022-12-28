Hit-Boy Announces One More Collab Before 2023

Hit-Boy attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As 2023 nears, Hit-Boy has revealed he might have more to add to his glowing 2022 resume. The musician hinted on Instagram that he has something else to release before the ball drops.

“I got more to say this year,” he declared before adding the “12/30” date to the caption.

The image features the super producer standing at a Surf Club podium with multiple microphones set up to broadcast his words.

Two days following the initial post, the 35-year-old talent revealed his plans to close out his year with a collaboration with British rapper Avelino. Both shared additional promotional footage from the Surf Club podium. The single “2 Certified” is set for a Friday (Dec. 30) release.

“No fake news here,” exclaimed Avelino on Twitter.

Hitboy x Avelino – 2 Certified dropping Fridayhttps://t.co/CdhaLarivV pic.twitter.com/uw76FrLy5K — AV ?? (@officialAvelino) December 28, 2022

Hit-Boy’s year included working with artists across Hip-Hop subgenres, regions, and generations. He and Nas issued the third installment of their acclaimed King’s Disease series, and he also curated the Madden 23 soundtrack and served as the main producer behind Pacman Da Gunman’s Bulletproof Soul and Dreezy’s HITGIRL.

Additionally, the California native worked with The Game, Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, Beyoncé, Cordae, Doechii, Snoop Dogg, and more.

“I just kind of treat everyone the same,” he shared with MTV News on establishing relationships with artists. “I’m not getting too hype if I’m in the room with certain people, or just trying to think I’m better than anybody…We all just here to make some music. I just try to give my offering, this is what I got in my stash, and we can cook up, whatever the case is and it just be working out.”