Asian Doll Responds After Hitmaka Says He’s Tired Of Women Rapping About Sex

Hitmaka speaks onstage during the "Live: Podcast with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" panel at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California; Rapper Asian Doll arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Super-producer Hitmaka, f.k.a. Yung Berg, has re-ignited conversation concerning women rapping about their body parts and sex.

On Sunday (Dec. 18), the “Sexy Can I” producer took to his Twitter account to share his anticipation to work with “pretty female rappers” that don’t indulge in just “pu**y rap.”

“Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field,” he wrote. “Pu**y rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare. Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact.”

His comments drew in opinions from the public, including rapper Asian Doll, a.k.a Asian Da Brat. The 26-year-old informed the former Love & Hip Hop star that female rappers are “doing it for the ladies,” adding that men also have a tendency to rap about the same topics (money, women, violence, etc.) on repeat.

On Monday (Dec. 19), she tweeted out: “I feel like why do ni**as always worried bout what female rappers rap about? Ni**as been rapping bout the same thing since rap was invented.. ladies rap for the ladies not for you ni**as & we running sh*t rn so let us be US! even tho I don’t only rap about my pu**y still Stfu.”

Cardi B also spoke out against the criticism of women rapping about what’s between their legs back in 2019 when producer Jermaine Dupri made commentary about the subject. While visiting Everyday Struggle, JD expressed his feelings that the new female emcees were “strippers rapping.”

“For me, it’s like strippers rapping,” said JD at the time. “As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper. I’m getting, ‘Oh, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club.’ OK, all right.”

Cardi, who had just won Best Rap Album For Invasion Of Privacy at the 2019 Grammys, countered his claims with, “I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their pu**y and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up I’m going to say something.”

She added, “First of all, I rap about my pu**y because she’s my best friend, and second of all, it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear.”

The “WAP” artist also showed love to women rappers who “keep it strictly about the bars” but “don’t get the recognition they deserve.” The Bronx rapper named Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah and Rapsody, saying that they should get more press and air time on the radio. She also encouraged her fans and media to listen to them.

In 2018, Nicki Minaj also spoke on how a woman can rap with sex appeal without actually doing the things she raps about.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“A woman can be a “freak” w|her man, sexual, spit explicit lyrics, an exhibitionist, love freaky girl talk w|her girlfriends, require men to treat her like a QUEEN, etc.,” she tweeted. “NONE OF THAT EQUATES TO SELLING PU**Y. Now pop my d*ck outcho mouf. The Nicki hate train has left the bldng.”

To add, Lil Kim spoke in the same year about being sexually liberated in her lyrics. In an interview with Billboard, she talked about when she first came out with risqué lyrics and also how she helped influence female rappers to openly rap about sex.

“You know when I first came out, I was so nervous because I was receiving so much negativity for me being sexually free. But it made me bigger,” she said. “It was so weird. I was nervous when I first came out like, did I do the wrong thing? Should I not have said this? Should I not have rapped like this or dressed like this? So for me now, to be able to go back to that, and it’s so accepted… I almost feel like I need to do something more, even bigger than that!”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

She added, “In the song [Nasty One] I say I’m nasty, but really only with my boo. And if you treat me right, and if you give me what I need as a woman and you respect me, then I’m gonna give you ten times what you’ve given me.”