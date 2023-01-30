Ice Spice Reassures Chance The Rapper That Her “In Ha Mood” Line Isn’t A Diss

Chance The Rapper may be a more seasoned spitter, but that doesn’t mean he won’t address his name being played with by a newcomer.

Bronx artist Ice Spice dropped a line in her viral song “In Ha Mood,” where she lyricized the Chicago rapper’s name. Once Chano caught wind of the lyric, he took to Instagram with a poll, asking if the “Munch (Feelin You)” rapper was dissing him.

“Is this a diss or a shoutout,” Chance asked his fans while tagging Ice Spice (although he most likely wasn’t serious).

The line in question is: “He a rapper, but don’t got a chance.”

The Like? spitter responded to the “The High and The Lows” rapper’s poll with “Never [crying emoji],” to which he wrote back, “Just double checking lol.”

Instagram/Chancetherapper

Speaking of diss lyrics in Hip-Hop, Ice Spice also recently addressed rumors that Drake was talking about her in his “BackOutsideBoyz” track from Her Loss.

“She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drizzy rapped after coincidentally meeting up with Spice a few months prior. However, she made it clear that the 6God wasn’t talking about her when they “linked up” during his time in New York this past week.

“He didn’t [diss me],” Spice told the hosts of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show. “We spoke about it. He said that was not about me.”

Take a listen to “In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice below.



